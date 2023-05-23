ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Appeals from two organizations opposing the development of the Whole Foods store in Brighton are scheduled to be heard in court Tuesday morning.

The two organizations are Save Monroe Ave. and Brighton Grassroots. All but one of their lawsuits against the development of the store were initially waived by a judge. In April 2023, a judge ruled in favor of the developers of the store.

HAPPENING TODAY: Yes, the Brighton Whole Foods saga is back in court for appeals from Brighton Grassroots/Save Monroe Ave. @News_8 https://t.co/EMsFLKSyDl — Brennan Somers (@Brennan_Somers) May 23, 2023

Both groups expressed concerns about the development project, citing traffic concerns and an improper approval process. The two groups even thanked Wegmans for helping support them.

Following the grand opening of Whole Foods, Wegmans announced that, while they also had concerns with traffic and zoning issues, they now support it and will not financially support more litigation.

Arguments are scheduled to be heard Tuesday morning. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.