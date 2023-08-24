ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local animal hospital Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services will officially close its doors at the end of November, according to a statement from the business.

The business — located on White Spruce Blvd. — says a recent loss of qualified ER doctors mixed with challenges in hiring new ones has prevented VSES to provide effective care for patients.

VSES says they tried many routes to be able to stay in service, but with a shortage of candidates with experience, they say there were “limited options” to find a solution.

“We recognize that the closure of this hospital is a huge loss to the community and our team members, and the decision to close was one of the most difficult ones we’ve made as a company,” Thrive Pet Healthcare said in a statement.

Back in January 2022, VSES announced they would no longer be providing overnight veterinary services.

At the beginning of August, the organization announced they would be reducing their hours to close at 10 p.m., saying they did not have the resources to provide overnight care.

Starting Friday, VSES says they will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials say until they close, they promise to continue serving to community with a reliable schedule of care for patients.

VSES’ says their last day will be no later than November 27.

