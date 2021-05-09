Wheels taken from Brighton man’s car overnight, police investigating

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – The Brighton Police Department is investigating after wheels were removed from a vehicle in a South Winton driveway in the town overnight, one of two weekend incidents during which police say a car was targeted.

Jakko Cohen, the sedan’s owner, said he was “shocked” when he saw his car’s wheels had been taken.

“I woke up at 6:00 this morning,” said Cohen, “I looked out of my window and saw my car a little elevated,” said Cohen.

Cohen saw the car standing on cinderblocks with no tires. He filed a police report, and told News 8 he is now using a rental car.

“Very surprised, especially on a main street,” added Cohen. “It’s not a subdivision, it’s not a cul-de-sac, it’s just right there on the main road. So, shocked was the word.”

Late Friday evening, police say, another car sustained damage on nearby Edgewood Avenue.

No one was injured during these incidents, police say. Police do not have any suspects at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Brighton Police Department.