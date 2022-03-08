ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A message clearly meant to cause hurt and division is turning out to do just the opposite.

Students from Our Lady of Mercy organized a rally Tuesday morning to stand in solidarity against racism after a racist message was found on a bathroom wall Monday.

“I cried a lot. I sobbed my eyes out for about two hours yesterday. I felt like, what am I doing? What’s the point of the work I’m doing if this can still happen if people still believe this? It felt pointless honestly,” said senior student Janaa Smith.

Smith and fellow senior Molly Kantz had been working for years to spark change in the school, launching the Mercy Mosaic Civil Equality Club.

“We have been working since freshman year to create conversations about diversity and the importance of inclusion, especially at a school that is predominately white to teach the white girls to be active allies and stand up and to be comfortable being uncomfortable and having these conversations. So we want to continue to encourage people to create uncomfortable conversations to make change,” Kantz said.

“I sat with my mom and we talked about it and she was like you know, you’ve got to respond to this you got to do something you know this happened for a reason. Use this to make change,” says Smith.

Tuesday morning’s rally also included more than just students. Faculty and even alumni joined in to show support and unity.

“It feels so good. It feels so good to know that you know I have Mercy sisters who are here with me in solidarity. They may not understand what I’m exactly feeling but they know that what happened was wrong and they’re here with me and it feels so good,” Smith said.

“What a difference 24 hours makes! Where yesterday, students were hurt, confused, crying and in tears, where today there’s so much love and solidarity – it was there too but it’s the spirit is different, the spirits are higher,” said Linda Dickey, Program Chair of the Cheryl Speranza Leadership Insitute.

News 8 was told there were weekend activities taking place at the school. The message was first discovered Monday morning on a bathroom wall.

Mercy is conduting its own investigation and working with Brighton Police.

“We’re going to look at video footage and we’ll cross all of our T’s and dot all of our I’s and hopefully we’ll be able to at least identify a person or person of interest that potentially put that on the wall,” Chief David Catholdi said.

“We recognize that there are thing that we need to do. There’s work to be done — for Mercy and for society to heal these wounds, build bridges between people and we have some plans for that,” Mercy Principal Martin Kilbridge said.

Police say this all could result in criminal mischief charges and the suspect, or suspects, could face up to a year in jail if caught and convicted.