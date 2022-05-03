BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Brighton is moving forward with plans to address the “isms” that divide and alienate people— from racism to anti-Semitism, islamophobia and homophobia. Local leaders want to make sure the Rochester suburb is a place where everyone feels welcomed.

In 2018 the town began working to ensure racist messages discovered at schools, workplace discrimination and the general rejection of a person’s culture or religion are not tolerated.

“We’re certainly focused on we as a local government can do — our polices, our hiring practices — but it’s certainly what all of us can do as a Brighton community to make Brighton a better place to live,” said Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle.

Earlier this year, Brighton became the first town in Monroe County to hire a Chief Diversity Officer. Miriam Moore-Burt took on the role after serving as vice president for racial equity at the YWCA.

She and town leaders are looking for community input on the IDEA, or inclusion, diversity and equity agenda.

“It’s important for all of the residents of Brighton to feel a sense of inclusion and equity — those who live in Brighton, shop in Brighton and those who have come to experience working in Brighton,” Moore-Burt said.

The town’s plan includes specifics such as promoting cultural celebrations, attracting a diverse workforce, mandatory diversity training for elected officials and law enforcement, and affordable housing.

“But we want your input,” Moore-Burt said.

The plan is posted here. The town board will vote on the final plan in the coming weeks.