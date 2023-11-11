ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Brighton held their own ceremony Saturday honoring veterans and their families for their sacrifices made.

This was at the Veterans Memorial at Buckland Park, where they honored the Buffalo Soldier’s Presentation Team from the VFW. Their mission is to recognize the Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle was there and sends this message reminding people of the importance of honoring veterans on this holiday.

“You just can’t overstate what our veterans have done. And one of the things I like to remind people is that it’s not just their service to the country in uniform.” Moehle said. “But it’s also that so many veterans come home, return to civilian life, return to civilian clothes, and they continue to serve the community.”

Moehle adds that this ceremony has been a tradition for the past 12 years.