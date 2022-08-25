BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A TiKTok trend that has started in the Midwest has made its way to Rochester, and is bringing car break-ins with it.

Six stolen vehicles and another handful of attempts have all occurred in Brighton within the last two weeks, only on Kias or Hyundais.

The trend explains how to break in to these cars, highlighting how they are among the least difficult vehicles to get into.

Sgt. Keith Woodard of the Brighton Police Department said that shortly after these incidents happened, BPD was able to determine the cause of the trend.

“Through some crime analysis stuff from throughout the state and around the country, it had come up,” he said. “It’s been an ongoing problem especially in the Midwest for quite a few months now. We hadn’t seen anything in Brighton until probably a few weeks ago. So, when that started, we connected the dots pretty quickly.”

On Sunday August 21, four stolen vehicles were located, and a juvenile was arrested. Sgt. Woodward explained how the trend gives video instructions on how to break into the vehicles.

“Essentially, they’ve made it easy,” he said. “They’ve made it easy to break open the steering column and bypass the ignition.”

He suggests that all owners of these types of vehicles take precaution by purchasing a steering wheel lock or placing your car in the garage if you have one. And of course, staying aware and alert also helps in these incidents.

Sgt. Woodard adds that if you see unusual activity surrounding a car, especially Kias or Hyundais, be sure to call 911 right away.