UPDATE

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police canceled the missing vulnerable adult alert at 9:17 p.m. Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Police Department issued a missing vulnerable adult alert Friday for a man who may be in need of medical attention.

According to the alert, John Cerquone, 67, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Friday on Lilac Drive. He was driving a green Subaru Forester with the license plate KTD-6437.

Police say Cerquone has dementia and may need medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Brighton Police Department at (585) 202-1951.