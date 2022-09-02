BRIGHTON N.Y. (WROC) — McQuaid Jesuit’s cross country team completed a 25-hour marathon for Brighton’s very own Jason McElwain, also known as J-Mac.

It’s all in an effort to make his recovery process easier after being hit by a car in June.

Team coach Todd Stewart reflected on time with Jason in the past.

“This year it’s for our boy J-Mac and J-Mac has been a great supporter of our running program over here,” Stewart said. “I remember him back in high school when he ran for Greece Athena. He was so excited to join our boys at the beginning of the summer for our captains’ practices. All right when the accident happened to him.”

The marathon ended at 10 a.m. and the runners are ready to catch up on much deserved sleep this coming weekend. Team captain Ray Warth, who came up with the idea of dedicating the fundraiser to Jason, ran a total of 10 miles himself. He shares that doing this goes along with the school’s core values.

“Giving back to the community is what McQuaid is all about, being meant for others. Giving back to the people who have given so much for us,” Warth said.

The end goal is $1500 and as of now with 19 total donations, $1,385 has been raised.

All funds will go towards Jason’s hospital bills. Coach Stewart says even though the relay has ended the GoFundMe will be open for an additional week for those still looking to donate.