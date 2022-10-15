BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York held its second annual OCTavern Festival at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site on Saturday.

Those who attended the festival had the opportunity to eat and drink inside the 215-year-old tavern, just like people would have in the early 19th century.

“We just want to give people a chance to experience the Stone-Tolan historic site. It’s the oldest house in Monroe County,” said Caitlin Meives, the Director of Preservation at the Landmark Society. “Just a chance to explore the grounds, check out the apple orchard, and learn a little bit about what we do here.”

The festival featured live music, refreshments such as cider and beer, and food.