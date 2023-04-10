The hearing comes just hours before Whole Foods is scheduled to open to the public

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A judge with the New York State Appellate Division is set to hear oral arguments Tuesday at 4 p.m. in response to a request to prevent the planned Wednesday opening of Whole Foods in Brighton.

Judge Donald Greenwood will be holding a virtual hearing just hours before the grocery store on Monroe Avenue is scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

This hearing follows a legal filing by a Wegmans-backed group.

That filing asks the New York State Appellate Division for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction arguing Whole Foods should not open as they appeal a March ruling.

In that March ruling a judge ruled against the Wegmans-backed group disagreeing with their claim that the Whole Foods project improperly impacts public space.

Whole Foods announced an opening date of April 12 following that ruling.

According to court paperwork, attorneys for the Wegmans-backed group claim they have enough evidence to prevail at the appellate level.

Whole Foods told News 8 they have every intention to open Wednesday.

Those listed as defendants in Tuesday’s hearing include the Town of Brighton and the project developers, Daniele Family Companies.