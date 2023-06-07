ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The infamous “Brighton Ax Murder” case might live on even though the man found guilty in it has died.

That’s because his attorney has asked that his appeal not be tossed claiming that was Krauseneck’s dying wish.

Late last year a jury sent James Krauseneck to prison by deciding he was the one who murdered his wife with an ax 40 years ago in their Brighton home.

Krauseneck then died last month prompting the question, what happens to his appeal?

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office has urged the appellate court to do what usually happens in New York State and dismiss the appeal arguing even if Krauseneck’s team won, they can’t retry him because there’s no one to retry.

But Krauseneck’s attorney Bill Easton says the issues they want reviewed don’t require a new trial.

One of those issues is whether law enforcement waited too long to put this case in front a jury.

“Why was it delayed so long and what effect did it have on his due process rights?” Easton asked. “Very important question.”

Prosecutors are also asking the appellate court to dismiss the appeal because no lawyer can carry it forward arguing Krauseneck is dead so there can be no lawyer-client relationship.

Easton disagrees.

“The resolution is not for Jim Krauseneck’s immediate benefit because he’s dead, but it is for other people, his family, his reputation, the community at large and other litigants, judges and defendants,” Easton said.

Krauseneck’s wife Sharon has released a statement supporting the effort to see the appeal through.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office declines a request for an on camera interview.