"We've brought it to the attention of the State DOT. Repeatedly."

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Some of the interstate bridges in Brighton have folks who drive underneath them wide-eyed and keeping a nervous grip on the wheel, the one over Monroe Avenue in particular.

“We’ve heard from people… there have been social media posts for some time,” said Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle.

Moehle said there’s one big question from folks: “People are wondering when those bridges are going to be fixed,” he said.

Bill Moehle said that both I-590 and Monroe Avenue are state roads, so there’s not much he can do about these structures.

“We here at the town have been pushing the (New York State Department of Transportation) for quite some time to get those bridges repaired,” he said.

One person emailing News 8 said, “ever notice how disheveled that thing is? Legit looks like it’s crumbling,”

“But I understand why people are concerned and that’s why we felt it’s a real priority for the state to get those bridges fixed as soon as possible,” said Moehle, adding, “and from what I understand, it’s going to be happening before too long.”

But how long exactly? The State DOT told News 8 the following:

“A project to replace Interstate 590 over State Route 31/Monroe Ave is included in NYSDOT’s capital program and it is currently in the design phase. We anticipate construction to begin in the spring of 2025. The New York State Department of Transportation has one of the most rigorous bridge inspection programs in the nation, requiring all highway bridges to be inspected at least every two years and that bridge inspection teams to be headed by licensed professional engineers who have undergone specific training. If a bridge was deemed unsafe for the traveling public, it would be closed.” Joseph Leathersich, NYS Department of Transportation

Moehle said in the meantime, the town is going to do its best to stay on the DOT to ensure its safety and get repairs done.

“People need to feel confident in the roads they drive on,” he said.