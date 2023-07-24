ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Grinnell’s restaurant in Brighton has closed it’s doors. Grinnell’s current manager, Matt Grinnell, tells News 8 they have sold the restaurant. Grinnell cites health issues with his father, struggles due to the pandemic, and a desire to spend more time with family.

Grinnell says that his grandfather and great uncle started the restaurant on Monroe Avenue in 1961. It had been in the same place in Brighton for its entire 62-year run.

Grinnell says the restaurant was “a last link to an earlier time in Rochester history.” He said the decision to close was hard for the family.

“So, it’s a very special thing, and to share that level of emotion with people,” he said. “It’s not something that every businessperson gets the opportunity to do. It’s difficult to say goodbye to a lot of people, but it’s not goodbye, it’s thank you.”