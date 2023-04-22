BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A neighborhood in Brighton was rocked yesterday after multiple people were bitten by a fox in the middle of the day, in some cases right outside their homes.

This all happened on Hollyvale Drive a place where homeowners tell us it’s pretty common to see foxes by the tree lines or early in the morning, but encounters like these left them shocked.

According to Brighton Police, no one who was bitten was seriously injured but they did go to the hospital as a precaution.

While investigating, Brighton Animal Control and Police were out patrolling and setting up traps around potential dens nearby homes where some were attacked.

One family whose son was bitten while outside Friday night as they were grilling dinner said they noticed the foxes around their yard since the end of winter, but they never approached them like this before. Their son now needs crutches but will make a full recovery.

It’s unknown if these attacks were done by the same fox or if it was rabid. Brighton Police urge anyone else who was attacked to please contact the Monroe County Health Department immediately.

Friday evening a fox bit six individuals in the center of Brighton, south of the 12 Corners. If you had ANY contact please call the Monroe County Department of Health or Brighton Police.

Thank you to @MonroeHealth @DrMikeMendoza & @NYSDEC for your help. — Brighton Police Department (@Brighton_Police) April 22, 2023

“If they see an animal acting strangely call 911. We’ll come out and try to evaluate the situation,” Brighton Police Department Lieutenant Timothy Karch. “Our police officers may not be the best experts as far as animal behavior goes, but we have resources as far as the Department of Environmental Conservation. Brighton Police Department has Animal Control Officers that will come out and see if the animal is indeed sick.”

“Certainly, when I walk the dogs if there’s a fox that is aggressive enough that it would come up to a human and bite it unprovoked, I would be worried of it attacking me or the dogs,” Carla Peracchia, who lives off Hollyvale Drive. “I think we’re all on the watch for that.”

The one fox who attacked the child near the Hollyvale and Winton Road intersection was eventually caught and euthanized. It’s since been turned over to the department of health for testing of any diseases it carried which can take up to a few days.