ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local officials gathered Monday to announce some improvements to Elmwood Avenue in Brighton.

The project will replace damaged curbing, repair and replace ramps and bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, install traffic detection cameras in certain locations, and mill and pave Elmwood Avenue.

Bike lanes will be added as the roads are re-striped.

“Today is a day to celebrate thoughtful transportation planning,” Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said, “planning that reflects the need for safe multi modal transportation in our communities.”

According to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, the Federal Highway Administration sees an average reduction of up to 49 percent in crashes when bike lanes are added to roads.