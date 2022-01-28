Driver in Brighton fatal accident ticketed with ‘unsafe backing’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say 83-year-old Madeline Schreiber was struck and killed by a woman backing out of her driveway near Oakdale Drive and Mayflower Road Thursday.

Police say the driver was ticketed for ‘unsafe backing’. Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi spoke to News 8 Friday on what this charge means, and safety steps the community can take while driving and walking in the winter.

Catholdi elaborated on the charge the driver is now facing. “So, unsafe backing is a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Any time you’re backing up a motor vehicle, you have to use due care, and obviously, in this situation, we feel we have enough evidence to say that the driver did not use due care.”

Catholdi says for the past two years, the town has had a traffic safety initiative funded by the state — of ‘see and be seen’; this goes for both drivers and pedestrians. If you’re out walking, especially in the winter, dress in bright-colored clothing to be noticeable and be on the lookout at all times for cars.

For those driving, if your car has a backup camera, especially in the winter– make sure it’s clean so you get a clear view. And of course, don’t just rely on that: keep your head on a swivel and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Catholdi wants to remind everyone to also, slow down, give yourself extra time to get to places.

“It’s ‘see and be seen’, that’s the slogan the state has come up with. See: in other words, as a driver of vehicle use due care, make sure you’re looking both ways, look in the unexpected spots, especially when backing in the winter. Unfortunately, this is not the first instance we’ve seen where someone has backed up their vehicle and struck and killed a pedestrian.”

The driver is expected to appear in town court for the ‘unsafe backing’ charge at a later date.

Brighton Police were assisted yesterday by the Brighton Fire Department and Brighton Volunteer Ambulance.