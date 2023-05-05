ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — James Krauseneck, the Brighton man convicted of killing his wife with an ax in 1982, died in prison. He was 71 years old.

The case did not go to trial until after a renewed investigation in 2015, when new technology was used to determine Cathy’s time of death.

Krauseneck was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in November. He was found guilty in September of killing Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck on February 19, 1982 on Del Rio Drive in Brighton.

Because Krauseneck died amid an appeal process, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said his conviction will be set aside.

Krauseneck was taken to a prison infirmary in March, according to his attorney. He died of cancer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.