ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police issued a public alert Tuesday following a carjacking on Oakdale Drive.

According to investigators, the victim pulled up to a family member’s home around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in a rental car. Two male suspects, roughly 17 years old, approached him when he got out of the car, grabbed him, and demanded the keys.

When the victim handed over the keys, both suspects got into the car and drove away.

Police shared photos of the stolen rental car, a black 2023 Audi A3 with the Arizona license plate CWR9164.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brighton police at (585) 784-5150.