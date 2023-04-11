ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 95-year-old woman was injured after crashing her car into a building on Monroe Avenue in Brighton Tuesday morning, according to the Brighton Police Department.

The incident took place in Clover Commons next to Chi Wah Organica. Police say she was attempting to make a right from Clover St. to Monroe Ave. when she crossed five lanes of traffic and crashed into the building.

Officers also said that traffic has not been affected as a result of the accident. It is currently unclear what caused the accident.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.