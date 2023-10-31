ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police are investigating a crash Tuesday morning involving a railroad maintenance vehicle and a car in the area of East River Road.

Photos from the Brighton Police Department reveal that a car was also involved in the crash. The front of the car and the maintenance vehicle were damaged following the collision. Neither of the drivers in the vehicles were injured.

It has not been confirmed what the cause of the collision was or if there were any tickets issued for either driver.

The area of East River Road between Jefferson Avenue and Bronx Drive was closed but has since re-opened.