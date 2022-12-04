ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since 2014, the topic of a Whole Foods coming to Brighton has been hotly contested.

The Daniele Family Company has spent years working to develop Whole Foods Plaza on Monroe Avenue down from Twelve Corners. Their plans were delayed by lawsuits, COVID-19, and subsequent supply chain issues.

However, they will be presenting their argument to the last lawsuit on Monday.

Supporters say that the new grocery store will bring competition to a town where Wegmans reigns supreme. The plaza housing the Whole Foods will also bring what they consider to be much-needed amenities to the area.

Contenders, some of which were funded by Wegmans Food Markets, fear that the traffic will become unreasonable in the area, and encroach into residential zones.

In September, Daniele announced the other plaza tenants, some of which plan to open by the end of the year:

WellNow Urgent Care

Fidelity Investments

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Another food-related tenant

A chiropractor’s office

A medical spa

Other contender claims include allegations that the Town of Brighton cut certain corners to fast-track the development, something town officials deny.

In September, Town Supervisor William Moehle gave a statement on the ordeal. It reads, in part:

We will continue to fight to ensure that a mammoth commercial competitor cannot dictate the future of our community and block important economic development and infrastructure improvements in Brighton. We are confident that when the Court finally hears all of the facts involved, it will recognize that the Town has acted in complete compliance with the law and determine that the project, with all of its benefits, should proceed.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.