BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton Volunteer Ambulance held their annual Open House Sunday.

This to kick off EMS week.

BVA welcomed in the community with Italian ice, a bounce house, firetruck and ambulance tours and children got the chance to sit in the front seat of a Police car.

The open house also provided education to community members on what they can do if there were ever an emergency. CPR mannequins were set up with real equipment, so people could have hands-on experience.

“Some of the equipment can be a little bit scary,” Chief of Operations at Brighton Ambulance, Jevon Tomaschko said.” It can be scary to see somebody having a medical emergency and getting over that initial shock is probably the most important aspect of being a first responder.”

Tomaschko said that if families couldn’t attend the open house, he encourages communities to visit their local community open houses.