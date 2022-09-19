BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton Central School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin C. McGowan has been chosen as the 2023 NYS Superintendent of the Year by the NYS Council of School Superintendents (NYSCOSS).

Dr. McGowan’s award was formally announced at the 2022 Fall Leadership Summit Monday, and he will be given an award at the 2023 Winter Institute in Albany in March 2023.

“Kevin McGowan is an extraordinary leader. His deep commitment to the success of all students, families, and educators is woven throughout the Brighton Central School District,” NYSCOSS President Martha Group said. “The results of his leadership are evidenced by the widespread high esteem for Brighton’s public schools.”

The candidates for the award were judged on the following attributes: Leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement.

“I am beyond honored and deeply humbled by this recognition,” Dr. McGowan said. “I have the privilege of working in an incredibly supportive school community with an exceptionally talented team of leaders, educators, board of education members, and community members. Success in our work reflects a collective effort to improve outcomes for all students and our commitment to engaging all families.”

NYSCOSS highlighted some of the district’s achievements since Dr. McGowan took the helm in 2009:

Niche.com ranked BCSD as the No. 1 district in both the Rochester area and Upstate New York in its 2022 Best Schools Rankings.

Niche ranked Brighton High School as the No. 1 high school in the Rochester area and Twelve Corners Middle School as the No. 2 middle school.

Niche also ranked the district No. 1 for best places to teach in the Rochester area, No. 1 for best teachers in the Rochester area.

Brighton High School was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2018 and a NYS Reward School for increased student achievement and closing gaps in student performance in 2017.

BHS was named one of Newsweek’s Top 500 STEM High Schools in its nationwide 2020 ranking. BHS was ranked No. 1 in the Rochester area, No. 10 in New York, and No. 117 in the country for its excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Twelve Corners Middle School was re-designated as an Essential Elements: School to Watch for 2021. This was the sixth time TCMS was selected.

Council Rock Primary School became the first primary school in the United States to receive an International Habits of Mind School of Excellence Award in 2019.

Dr. McGowan began his career as an elementary school teacher in the Starpoint Central School District before moving to Iroquois High School, where he was assistant principal. After that, he became a principal at Wales Primary School, and then the superintendent of Wyoming County’s Warsaw Central School District.

He previously served as president of both NYSCOSS and the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents. He is currently president of the Leadership for Educational Achievement Foundation, Inc. as well as a member of the National Governing Board of the American Association of School Administrators.

However, Dr. McGowan highlighted in a statement from NYSCOSS that his favorite titles are husband and father:

“Among his three children are two sons, one a high school senior who constantly reminds him of the need for more snow days, additional free periods, and better school food; one in college who bemoans the same concerns from his K-12 days; and a daughter in fifth grade who seems to enjoy her dad being in her classroom slightly more than her brother does and is generally more appreciative of his performance. His children and exceptionally supportive wife, an educator herself, help him keep perspective and focus our most important priorities – the needs of each and every child and all their families.”

In February 2023, Dr. McGowan will represent New York as its nominee for the national Superintendent of the Year award. This award is given in San Antonio, TX by the American Association of School Administrators.

NYSCOSS is a self-described professional and advocacy organization, working with over 875 superintendents and assistant superintendents in the state.