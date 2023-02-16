ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton Central School District Superintendent Kevin McGowan has been named the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year by The School Superintendents Association.

The association made the announcement at the National Conference on Education Thursday.

“The work that’s happening in our district for children is approaching a place where people are noticing the gaps we’ve closed for children, the work that’s gone into that and the leadership that’s been provided to support each child and each family,” McGowan said when he was nominated in January. “This is really such a recognition of that work.”

Along with his role in Brighton, McGowan is also the president of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.

As National Superintendent of the Year, McGowan will be able to present a $10,000 scholarship to a student attending the high school from which he graduated, or the school serving that area.