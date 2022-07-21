BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — She just graduated high school, but Sophie Zhou has done a lifetime of work giving back to her local community.

Whether volunteering at the Brighton Fire Department, taking part in extracurriculars at school, or working with senior citizens, Zhou spends most of her time serving others.

For all her efforts, she was award a prestigious scholarship from the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) called the Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship.

“The scholarship is chosen for students who have shown dedication to their community both through the work through their fire service, and other extracurriculars, as well as their leadership in the fire service,” Zhou said.

Since she was a sophomore, Zhou has been volunteering with the Brighton Fire Department, working alongside other men and women to protect and serve their communities.

“I’ve had the privilege to work closely with many of the firefighters, especially many of the volunteer firefighters at the department, and now I’m a chief,” Zhou said. “So some of our primary responsibilities involve helping out at calls, in terms of getting equipment, and even just helping out at the firehouse in terms of refilling air tanks.”

During her time, Zhou said she has learned a lot from those around her, including physical skills, like throwing a ladder, but also qualitative skills too.

“I think the work ethic, the dedication, I think it really inspires me to see all these adults who are not being paid at all, they’re complete volunteers, and the amount of time and commitment they put into this,” Zhou said.

Zhou recently graduated from Brighton High School and she plans to attend the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor in the fall to study economics. But she says her commitment to the fire department is lifelong.

“It was really a joy working in the fire service and getting to see a more diverse community in a place where you typically would expect that it would be more white male-dominated,” Zhou said. “It was really cool for me to see female firefighters and firefighters of color, especially when that hasn’t necessarily been my experience being in diverse classrooms at Brighton.”

Zhou was one of 25 students chosen for the 2022 Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship. The recipients are awarded $1,500, which is made possible through donations from individuals, fire departments and auxiliaries.

