Brighton road crews get a break, town supervisor says plow workers have been ‘super’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s been about two straight days of around-the-clock snow removal across the region. In Brighton, Town Supervisor Bill Moehle says Friday night, his crews are getting a brief break.

“With 40 hours or so straight of snow, yes, they’re I hope– getting a little bit of rest right now,” he says.

Because come sunrise, the road crews will be up and at it all over again. We’re not quite out of this yet. “They’ve got a lot of work that they’re going to continue to do, so yes, you’ll see them out this weekend,” says Moehle.

Brighton he says is also a walking town. Keeping the sidewalks clear is an integral part of what they do. After last week’s tragic death in the town of an elderly woman struck by a car out walking in the roadway– Moehle says a good reminder for drivers and pedestrians is ‘see and be seen’.

“We certainly encourage people to wear reflective clothing when you see our highway workers out working, they’ll be wearing reflective materials,” he says.

And for drivers in this weather, he says to do the speed limit or less. Don’t push it. And if you see a plow out and about, give it some space.

“Give them more room than you think they need. Don’t try to pass them on the right. The snowplows are doing such an important job,” he says.

The work they do can be underappreciated. Moehle says their work will never go unrecognized on his watch. “The plow workers have been super. I can’t say enough. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he adds.