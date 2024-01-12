ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A somber moment of reflection Friday, as those in the Brighton community paid tribute to Doctor Martin Luther King Junior ahead of Monday’s federal holiday.

The event was highlighted by music from Rochester’s School of the Arts, performing songs that embody the ideals of Doctor King. A moving occasion that organizers say has a big impact, keeping the legacy of the civil rights leader alive.

This program was presented as part of the Town of Brighton`s ongoing commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity. It is the second year they have held the event.