BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Brighton announced it has purchased some land to be used as greenspace.

44 acres of land near the corner of Winton and Westfall Road next to Buckland Park were purchased from Faith Church for 1.8 million dollars.

The town will borrow the money for the purchase and will be keeping the land as open green space.

“During the past two years, during the pandemic, we’ve seen people flock to our parks and our trails. We know how important open space is to people today. And we also know that opportunities like this just don’t come along everyday.” Brighton Town Supervisor, Bill Moehle said.

Homeowners in Brighton will be affected, although Supervisor Moehle says that a taxpayer owning a home valued at $200,000 can expect less than six dollars will be added to their taxes.