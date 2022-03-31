BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal Brighton crash.

According to a tweet from the Brighton Police Department, Gediminas Backus was arrested for DWI and charged with Vehicular Manslaughter for the crash that took the life of bicyclist Deaveon Davis on March 19.

Davis was struck by a vehicle on Linden Avenue between Route 490 and Glen Road and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately file charges. Backus, 62, was arraigned following an investigation. According to the Brighton Police Department, he had a BAC greater than .08% at the time of the crash.