BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police are investigating after a racist message was discovered at Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Monday morning.

School officials say administrators were alerted around 7:45 a.m. of the message written in a bathroom that said “this school is filled with a bunch of [N-word]. Get out or else!”

School officials say they are partnering with the Brighton Police Department in the investigation. They say Mercy will be conducting a full internal investigation as well.

The Brighton Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

According to officials, the school was open over the weekend for activities, so it is not known at this time if a person affiliated with Mercy was responsible for the racist message.

Parents of students have been notified and school officials say the “physical and emotional safety of their students is critical.”

Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women is a private all-girls Catholic school teaching grades 6–12 located on Blossom Road in Brighton.

The following email was sent to parents Monday morning:

Incident Involving Graffiti this Morning

Dear Mercy Parents and Guardians,

This morning, just before Advisement, we interrupted classes with an overhead announcement. We informed the students of graffiti that was found in one of the students’ bathrooms. This was our message to the students:

“Please pardon this interruption for this important announcement. This morning, we found graffiti in a high school bathroom that wrote out the n-word and said, ‘Get out or else.’ We are investigating this and will hold those responsible, whether they are Mercy people or not.

Let us be clear, anyone who uses this language and is disparaging to our Mercy girls and Mercy community is not welcome at Mercy. We are unequivocally a school that embraces diversity and inclusion. We are a Catholic school, committed to gospel values of faith, hope, and love. The world is full of hate and violence. We want all of you to reflect on how Mercy can be a place of love and peace. What role do you play in creating such an environment?

Counselors, administrators, and Mrs. Dickey will be available in the Wellness and Counseling Center during Advisement and throughout the day to support anyone who feels unsafe. We will convene assemblies on this topic this week and will be notifying your parents of this. Thank you; that is all.”

