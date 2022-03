BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Police department is investigating a fatal collision that happened around 7 a.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, BPD officers responded to a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle on Linden Avenue between Route 490 and Glen Road.

Police say bicyclist Deaveon Davis from Rochester was killed.

Brighton Police Chief Catholdi said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.