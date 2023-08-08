ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to continue fostering positive connections within the community, the Brighton Police Department hosted its annual open house Tuesday.

These kinds of events are a way for community members to meet police officers in a different light, and can help community members become more comfortable with officers in the event of an emergency.

Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi says it’s rewarding to see the impact the event has made on families throughout the years, especially for kids.