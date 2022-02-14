BRIGHTON, NY (WROC) The Brighton Police Department is working to train its officers in procedural justice.

The training aims to take a broad look at what it means to be an officer, and how that role connects to the community. The increased focus on this training comes as a result of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota in May of 2020.

Those involved with the training say without a proper understanding of the relationship between police, and those they serve, justice cannot prevail.

“We don’t just stand on a pedestal. This innate ability to enforce the law doesn’t exist on its own. We need community interaction. We need communication. We need this legitimacy to do our job the best we can,” says Spencer Bills, Police Instructor.

The Brighton Police Department has also had active bystander training, which teaches officers how to be engaged during an arrest and understand how to intervene if an officer is taking a step too far.