ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Brighton Memorial Library has eliminated late fees on everything from books to DVDs, video games and craft kits.

In a news release, the library explained the initiative is covered under the 2024 operating budget and will “remove financial barriers for individuals who cannot afford to pay fines”.

Rochester Public Libraries eliminated fees last year.

Instead, patrons who have signed up will receive text and email reminders for overdue items. Others will receive phone calls at one week, three week and six week intervals.

While late fees are being waived, patrons will still be charged for unreturned items. The library said it will continue to offer free holds which was implemented in January 2023.

Click here for more information.