ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Brighton made history Monday, when its first Indian-American criminal judge was sworn into office.

Brighton Town Court Justice Vikram Vilkhu, a Democrat born to Indian immigrants to the US, waited to take the oath of office as Town Supervisor Bill Moehle, Town Clerk Daniel Aman, and Councilperson Christopher Werner were sworn in, along with Nathanial Salzman, who was elected to the town board for the first time.

Then in front of a room full of family , Vilkhu gave special thanks to his father.

“When he came to America, people couldn’t even pronounce his name,” Vilkhu said. “My father, coming to this country where no one knew him, no one notices him, sees his last name in front yards now. He’s sitting with two state senators, a county executive, etc. Say what you want about this country but that is remarkable. That is absolutely remarkable.”