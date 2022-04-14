BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton is now the first town in Monroe County to have a dedicated, full-time Chief Diversity Officer. Supervisor Bill Moehle made the announcement to the media on Thursday.

Miriam Moore-Burt is assuming that position; the plan is to make diversity a central function for the Town of Brighton. Wednesday night, the town board approved the creation of the position of a chief officer, and for putting Burt in the seat.

Previously, Burt served as vice president for racial equity at the YWCA. She said she is looking forward to driving strategies that promote social impact.

Burt says there are six key components to the board’s vision in all this, but that is currently in a ‘draft’ stage. What’s most important she says is that all the needs of all the people are being addressed. The plan is said to hit on areas like housing, communication, and creating spaces with public safety in mind. Also, making sure the police officers of Brighton are in-tune with the residents.

She congratulated the town board for being forward thinkers and tone-setters in all this.

“This is indeed a great day for the Town of Brighton. As I think about the great residents of Brighton– I think about a town filled with a host of cultures, religions, ethnicities, and social-economic statuses. It is essential that this town’s government be responsive to the needs of its residents. Particularly, the populations who have been under-served. Those who the broader society often deems as ‘the others,'” says Burt.

“We know that under-represented populations in this community and in others are a part of our community and need to be at the table. One of the things this plan is designed to do is make sure that we as local government, the government that’s closest to the people, is addressing the needs of all those people,” says Town Supervisor Bill Moehle.

Burt will be starting her position with the town on Monday.