BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a garage fire on Boniface Drive Wednesday morning.

The Brighton Fire Department responded to a garage fire at around 9 a.m.

News 8 staff who were on scene say a firefighter was brought to the hospital for exhaustion but is expected to be okay.

A pet cat was in the home at the time of the fire. Brighton Fire Department says the cat did not suffer any significant injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.