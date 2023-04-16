BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The 80-degree temperatures are a sure sign that summer is near — and with those warmer days come market season.

The Brighton Farmer’s Market celebrated their sixteenth opening day on Sunday. Vendors offered all kinds of local products, from making maple syrup to spring vegetables.

Rochester organizations like Color Brighton Green were also in attendance, and gave tips on how to live sustainably.

Vendors such as Jonathan Arline-Keltos with Jonjohn’s Bakery encouraged everyone to join in on the fun. The master baker said that the market is for everyone.

“The Brighton Market is an inclusive community, everything is self-sustained, and it’s just a great market for people to come,” Arline-Keltos said. “It’s family friendly, pet friendly, live music, food trucks. You can’t get any better.”

Officials added that they want the event to be an all-inclusive space where all community members fell celebrated.

The small market has about 30 vendors, and will run every Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. until Thanksgiving.