ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement and medical professionals gathered Tuesday evening in Brighton to talk about best practices when it comes to handling wildlife.

The meeting came after a rabid fox in bit several residents.

Despite concerns, officials at the event said rabies in humans is rare. Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi said this was just the second time in his 20-plus years of service that he’s had to deal with a rabies call.

“Some basic safety precautions,” he said, “don’t feed wildlife, don’t approach wildlife. If you see an animal acting suspicious or strange, go inside, call 911.”

Experts stressed that, while the virus is extremely deadly, it’s also curable with early treatment.