Elderly woman killed by car backing out of Brighton driveway in ‘tragic accident’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — An elderly woman was walking her dog when she was struck and killed by a vehicle backing out of a driveway Thursday afternoon, Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi said.

The chief said officers responded to the area of Oakdale Drive and Mayflower Drive around 12:45 p.m.

Catholdi said the woman was out walking her dog in the road when she was struck by a vehicle backing out of a residential driveway.

According to the chief, the driver is cooperating in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, and the incident appears accidental in nature.

“We’ve spoken with the driver, we have the striking vehicle, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor,” Catholdi said. “It just appears to be a tragic, tragic accident.”

The police chief said officers are in the process of notifying family of the victim who also live in the area. He urged motorists to use caution when backing up out of driveways, especially with snow piles at the end of driveways that can reduce visibility.

“Please, please use caution,” Catholdi said. “Take the extra second. If you have a backup camera, wipe it off and take your time to potentially avoid a tragedy like the one we saw today.”

Catholdi said he expects roads in the area to reopen to traffic around 3 p.m.

