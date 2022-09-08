BRIGHTON N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday was the first day back for students and staff at McQuaid Jesuit High school. One major change highlighted by Principal Adam Saber is returning to how they were pre-pandemic.

“We had to make some adjustments with our schedule, with our food service, with our dress code in the last couple of years just to manage with the pandemic,” Saber said. “This year the message is, we’re back to normal, we’re back to what we were like in 2019 and 2020 before things had to change.”

One student shared that returning to normal is exactly what he is looking forward to.

“I’m ecstatic quite frankly. I can’t wait, back to the lunch room with my peers, being able to sit right next to them. I think that coming up this year one of the things that are going to be great is we’re all going to be back together in our classes. We aren’t going to be spaced apart. We are going to be close together and I think that’s awesome,” student Dominic Sansone said.

Another student added that he is looking forward to everything the new school year has in store.

“I’m very excited for the friends I’ll make along the way and to continue to grow here at McQuaid. Yesterday was my orientation and the school seems awesome and so do the teachers so I’m excited,” Yahnes Wagnes said.

There are 750 students enrolled this year ranging from grades six through 12. As of now, most schools in Monroe county are officially back for the school year.