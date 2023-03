ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, accused of bringing a firearm onto the Monroe Community College Campus.

According to the Brighton Police Department, Brighton officers and MCC public safety officials responded to the report of a person on campus with a firearm. They arrested Giovanni Paige-Mota, 21.

Paige-Mota was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and jailed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.