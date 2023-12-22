Friday's ruling is the latest in a series of legal victories for the Brighton Whole Foods

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s Appellate Division ruled Friday in favor of the Whole Foods project in Brighton.

The Appellate Division unanimously upheld a lower court’s decision that shot down the claims of the group opposed to the development on Monroe Ave.

Despite the years of legal wrangling over the project, the Brighton Whole Foods store opened earlier this year.

Wegmans admitted to bankrolling at least part of the legal effort to prevent Whole Foods from moving in down the street from its signature Pittsford store.

When called Friday about the ruling, the opposition’s point person, Howie Jacobson, said “no comment.”

It remains unclear if further legal action will be taken.