ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Wednesday for a missing woman with dementia.

According to the alert, Barbara Adams, 87, was last seen on Brickstone Circle in Brighton around 2:00 p.m.

Adams was driving a gray 2018 Toyota Camry with the license plate HTW-6994.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brighton police at (585) 784-5150, or 911.