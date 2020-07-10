1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Border Patrol agent ‘inadvertently’ runs over migrant; feds reviewing incident

Border Report

Agents were looking for group that crossed border in El Paso; injured man taken to hospital, sent back to Mexico two days later

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The federal government is reviewing a July 1 incident in El Paso where a U.S. Border Patrol agent “inadvertently” struck a migrant with his vehicle.

About 9 p.m. on July 1, Border Patrol agents were searching for three migrants who entered the United States illegally west of the Ysleta port of entry and were walking north, the agency said in a statement.

“While fleeing, one member of the group attempted to avoid detection by hiding in tall brush. During a search of the area an agent inadvertently ran over the hidden 29-year-old Mexican man with his vehicle,” the Border Patrol said.

The agent rendered aid to and requested Emergency Medical Services; an El Paso Fire Department crew responded to the call and EMS ambulance took the injured migrant to University Medical Center for treatment, the statement said.

The unidentified migrant sustained injuries to his leg and torso but the injuries were not considered life-threatening. The Border Patrol said the man was treated and returned to Mexico after being medically cleared on July 3 — two days after the incident.

The Office of Professional Responsibility of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating this incident, the Border Patrol said.

The latest CBP statistics show illegal border crossings remain well below levels reached during last spring’s surge from Central America. Still, migrants continue to try to come across without authorization along the Southwestern border, now primarily from Mexico.

