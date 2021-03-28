Syracuse eliminated from NCAA tournament with loss to Houston

INDIANAPOLIS (WROC) — Syracuse is officially eliminated from the NCAA tournament after a 62-46 loss to Houston Saturday night.
The Orange, as the No. 11 seed, struggled to score all night long — shooting just 28% from the field, and 22% from three point range.
Houston led in many major statistical categories, including field goal percentage (38-28), rebounds (40-31), assists (15-5), and steals (8-3). Houston also won the turnover battle (11-8), and and fouls (16-17).
Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III each scored 12 points for Syracuse.
