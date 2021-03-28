                                                                                                                         
Syracuse eliminated from NCAA tournament with loss to Houston

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 27: Kadary Richmond #3, Quincy Guerrier #1 and Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange walk on the court in the first half of their Sweet Sixteen game against the Houston Cougars in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 27, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WROC) — Syracuse is officially eliminated from the NCAA tournament after a 62-46 loss to Houston Saturday night.

The Orange, as the No. 11 seed, struggled to score all night long — shooting just 28% from the field, and 22% from three point range.

Houston led in many major statistical categories, including field goal percentage (38-28), rebounds (40-31), assists (15-5), and steals (8-3). Houston also won the turnover battle (11-8), and and fouls (16-17).

Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III each scored 12 points for Syracuse.

