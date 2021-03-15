Syracuse draws San Diego State in NCAA first round

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

Another Selection Sunday has come and gone, and the Syracuse men are once again going to the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse has drawn the 11-seed, and will face 6-seed San Diego St. Friday in Indiana.

SU heads into the NCAA Tournament with a record of 16-9. San Diego State won the Mountain West Conference and is 23-4 overall.

Jim Boeheim’s team has only been a double-digit seed two other times since 1985. They were a 10 seed in 2016, and an 11 seed in 2018.

Here is a look at the rest of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket: