Syracuse advances to Sweet 16 in NCAA tournament with 75-72 win over West Virginia

INDIANAPOLIS (WROC) — Syracuse advanced to the round of 16 in the NCAA tournament with a75-72 win over West Virginia Sunday.

The No. 11 seeded Orange upset the No. 3 seeded Mountaineers, thanks to a strong second half from junior guard Buddy Boeheim. The son of head coach Jim Boeheim scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half, and notched six three pointers. As a team, the Orange hit 14 thee-pointers, three more than West Virginia.

Syracuse will be matched up against the winner of the Houston and Rutgers game for the Sweet Sixteen contest on Sunday, March 28.

Syracuse led most of the game — jumping out to a 14 point lead midway through the first half — and held advantages in key statistical categories, including field goal percentage (51.9-37.1), 3-point percentage (45-42) and blocks (6-1).

