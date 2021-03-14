St. Bonaventure, Syracuse both make NCAA tournament

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. Bonaventure erased any nerves about Selection Sunday by defeating VCU 74-65 in the Atlantic 10 conference final and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

That automatic bid turned out to be a 9-seed.

The Bonnies will face 8th seed LSU in round one. The round two opponent would almost certainly be East Region number one seed Michigan.

This will be the 8th NCAA Tournament appearance for St. Bonaventure and their first since 2018. They will learn their game day and time later on Sunday night.

Additionally, another local team is in the big dance.

A month ago, it didn’t seem possible, but Syracuse basketball is in the NCAA Tournament.

The Orange got an 11-seed and did get to skip the play-in round. They are in the Midwest Region and will face San Diego State in their first game.

West Virginia is the 3-seed in Syracuse’s pod and will be the likely second round opponent for SU.

This is the 41st NCAA Tournament appearance for the Orange and their first since 2018.

Syracuse will learn their game day and time later on Sunday night.